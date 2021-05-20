Pattaya targets to create herd immunity after 1.5 million more of Sinovac vaccine doses arrived

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok posted on its Facebook page that 1.5 million more doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, procured by the Thai government had arrived in Bangkok.

So far, China has already exported and donated eight lots of Sinovac vaccine to Thailand or six million doses in total.







As Thailand is allocating Covid-19 vaccines to speed up the vaccination campaign nationwide, the resort town of Pattaya today started inoculating its population with Sinovac vaccine. The city initially received 20,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the government.

More vaccines will be received in June. The Pattaya city plans to administer 10,000 doses of vaccine per day and will later increase to 50,000 doses per day in Banglamung district. Chonburi province targets to administer 100,000 doses per day to create herd immunity.







Thailand reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,636 new cases over the past 24 hours. The new cases included 671 cases in prisons.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 116,949 and the death toll was at 703. (TNA)



























