Pattaya hot and humid through March and April with chances of summer storms

Pattaya is hot in the day and sees haze with isolated rains. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter. The weather is forecast to be hot through March and April with chances of summer storms in some area.



During 15 – 19 March, hot with haze during the day. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in the thundershowers area.







During 20 – 21 March, day hot. Scattered thunderstorm with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-38°C. Northeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in the thundershowers area.





















