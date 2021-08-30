Pattaya – Bangkok and other interprovincial bus operations to resume on September 1

The Transport Co.Ltd is to reopen its transport services to northern, northeastern and southern destinations on September 1, taking stringent measures to avoid a new cluster of virus infections.

President of The Transport Co.Ltd, Sanyalux Panwattanalikit confirmed today that under the CCSA’s easing of restrictions, people in dark-red and red provinces (including Pattaya City, Chonburi and Bangkok) can travel to other provinces in vehicles not exceeding 75% of passenger capacity.







The Transport Co.Ltd has already prepared its vehicles, and advised its officers, and bus stations to be ready for the resumption of services on September 1.

The president added today that the transport company hopes that passengers will observe public health measures such as social distancing, and avoiding physical contact, while wearing face masks at all times, and washing hands frequently.



Passengers can now book tickets on The Transport Co.Ltd website, or at 7-Eleven, CounterService, and other ticket providers.

For more information please dial 1490. (NNT)



























