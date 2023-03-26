Patee plans to launch new long-haul carrier ‘Really Cool Airlines’ in December

Aviation industry veteran Patee Sarasin has revealed his plans to set up a new long-haul airline, Really Cool Airlines, which is set to launch its inaugural flight in December.

Pending the receipt of an air operator certificate and air operating license from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Patee said the airline will be marketed as a full-service lifestyle carrier, with a range of premium and low-cost services.







Really Cool Airlines will begin operations with two leased Airbus A330 aircraft, with two additional planes set to be added in 2024. The company aims to attract 70% foreign passengers, with potential routes to Japan, Australia, the UK, France, and China.







According to Patee, Really Cool Airlines will focus solely on international routes to avoid domestic competition. Its staff recruitment process is scheduled to begin in June this year.

Patee Sarasin has a 51% stake in the airline, which has registered capital of 1 million baht. (NNT)



























