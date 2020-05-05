Passing of Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto

His Most Eminent Highness the Prince and the Grand master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, passed away on 29th April 2020 in Rome at the age of 75. The funeral will take place on 5th May in the Church of Santa Maria in Aventino, in the Magistral Villa in Rome.







The Prime Minister of Thailand, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered a period of state mourning and the national flag to be flown half mast for three days on 5th, 7th and 8th May 2020.

















