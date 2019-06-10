Passengers to Canada arrested due to fake documents

Bangkok – Acting Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chidduang has announced the arrest of 40-year-old Indian national Alwa Hassan, and a 21-year-old Guinean national, Luceni Gaba, who produced fake Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) documents at airline check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The two passengers had planned to use Thailand as a transit country before travelling on to Canada, but their fake documents were spotted by airline staff.

The two passengers have already been charged with the usage of fake stamps or visas for international travel. The police will further expand the investigation to identify the agencies involved with the production of fake Canadian eTAs.

An Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is a document required for persons from countries where a visa is not required to visit Canada. Travellers to Canada have to obtain their eTA online prior to travel.