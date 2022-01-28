Park chief transferred due to party and concert at Khao Yai

The chief of the Khao Yai National Park was transferred out of the park for holding a controversial party including a concert there, according to the minister of natural resources and environment.

National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said Thanya Netithamkul, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, would assign Damras Phoprasit, the director of the National Parks Office, to be the acting chief of the Khao Yai National Park.







According to the minister, the director-general also formed a fact-finding committee in response to a video clip showing the controversial party.

Wrongdoers would be investigated and punished without any leniency, Mr Varawut said.



The video clip showed a concert and the so-called “coyote” dancing girls on a stage. The recording was made on Jan 26 when Khao Yai park rangers paid respect to the Chao Pho Khao Yai holy spirit in the morning, had sports activities in the afternoon and enjoyed the party at night.

Observers viewed that the party could violate the National Parks Act and a disease control law. (TNA)



























