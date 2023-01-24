Panel suggests review of Bangkok Bang Sue nameplate redesign project

The fact-finding committee, formed to probe over the nameplate and logo redesign for the Bang Sue Grand Station concluded that the State Rialway of Thailand (SRT) should review its 33-million-baht project.

The new nameplate will show the new name of the Bang Sue Grand Station, "Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal".







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob set up the committee, headed by deputy transport permernent secretary Soropong Paitoonpong to look into the process in hiring the contractor after the controversial project drew criticism over possible irregularities concerning its cost and the contractor selection method.







The committee viewed that the special selection method to hire the contractor was not against the law, governing the procurement by state agencies.

However, if the SRT reviews the project or cancel the contract and call bids from several companies, the median price can drop below 33 million baht. (TNA)


































