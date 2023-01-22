Pad Thai ranks No. 4 most-ordered dish among Americans – see top ten dishes

By Pattaya Mail
0
248
Thailand’s Pad Thai was the fourth most–delivered dish to America’s doorsteps – Grubhub.

Grubhub, one of the largest food delivery platforms in the U.S., revealed its report on the country’s top food ordering trends in “2022 Delivered: A Year of Takeout Wrapped in Layers of Comfort.”

According to the report, Thailand’s Pad Thai was the fourth most–delivered dish to America’s doorsteps.



The top ten dishes are as follows:

  1. Burrito
  2. Cheeseburger
  3. Cheese Pizza
  4. Pad Thai
  5. Chicken Quesadilla
  6. California Roll
  7. Fried Chicken Sandwich
  8. Caesar Salad
  9. Chicken Tikka Masala
  10. Boneless Wings

Each year, Thailand exports food and beverage products to the U.S.A. worth over US$3.6 billion, especially food preparations and ingredients, such as Thai Hom Mali rice, canned food, sauces, and seafood. (PRD)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here