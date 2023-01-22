Pad Thai ranks No. 4 most-ordered dish among Americans – see top ten dishes

Grubhub, one of the largest food delivery platforms in the U.S., revealed its report on the country’s top food ordering trends in “2022 Delivered: A Year of Takeout Wrapped in Layers of Comfort.”
According to the report, Thailand’s Pad Thai was the fourth most–delivered dish to America’s doorsteps.
The top ten dishes are as follows:
- Burrito
- Cheeseburger
- Cheese Pizza
- Pad Thai
- Chicken Quesadilla
- California Roll
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Boneless Wings
Each year, Thailand exports food and beverage products to the U.S.A. worth over US$3.6 billion, especially food preparations and ingredients, such as Thai Hom Mali rice, canned food, sauces, and seafood. (PRD)