Pad Thai ranks No. 4 most-ordered dish among Americans – see top ten dishes

Grubhub, one of the largest food delivery platforms in the U.S., revealed its report on the country’s top food ordering trends in “2022 Delivered: A Year of Takeout Wrapped in Layers of Comfort.”

According to the report, Thailand’s Pad Thai was the fourth most–delivered dish to America’s doorsteps.







The top ten dishes are as follows:

Burrito Cheeseburger Cheese Pizza Pad Thai Chicken Quesadilla California Roll Fried Chicken Sandwich Caesar Salad Chicken Tikka Masala Boneless Wings

Each year, Thailand exports food and beverage products to the U.S.A. worth over US$3.6 billion, especially food preparations and ingredients, such as Thai Hom Mali rice, canned food, sauces, and seafood. (PRD)

































