Over 41% of infrastructure projects in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) are complete

Thailand’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTTPP) has reported that construction of 69 infrastructure projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has been completed during the first eight months of 2021.

The OTTPP said the 69 completed projects account for 41% of all infrastructure projects in EEC areas, while another 65 projects, or 39%, are under construction and 8 projects have been cancelled.







According to the OTTPP, the rest have construction pending due to a variety of reasons, including waiting for land allotment, environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies and delayed procurement of materials due to the COVID-19 situation.



The OTTPP said that among the top priority projects which must be completed before the end of 2021 is the high-speed train connecting Don Muaeng, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports. It is expected that the construction will be completed and delivered within this month. (NNT)



























