Over 1,000 foreign tourists arrived on Koh Samui from Bangkok and Phuket

Thailand’s Surat Thani province reports that, as of Monday, 1,058 foreign tourists had arrived on Koh Samui, on 110 flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Phuket, under three tourism stimulus programs – “Phuket Sandbox”, “Phuket Extension 7+7” and “Samui Plus”.

Provincial governor Witchawut Jinto said on Tuesday that there were 621 under “Samui Plus”, 388 under “Phuket Sandbox” and 49 under the “Phuket 7+7 Extension” program, staying at 15 hotels.







Their reservations were for a total of 7,136 room nights and their spending was estimated at 41 million baht. None of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Witchawut said the Tourism Authority of Thailand and other agencies are considering including Khao Sok National Park and Ratchaprapa (Cheow Lan) Dam in the tour programs on sealed routes for tourists who have completed the first seven days on Koh Samui. (NNT)







































