Outbreak of summer storms warned for lower Northeast and East Thailand on April 6

The Meteorological Department issued a warning for summer storm in the upper part of the country from April 6-9.

The moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the upper Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea with the southerly wind and the southeasterly wind will prevail over the upper country when Thailand experiences hot weather.







Outbreak of summer storms, gusty winds and hail will begin in the lower Northeast and the East at the first stage, then the rest regions. People in the upper country should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.







Affected areas are as followings:

On 6 April 2023

Northeast: Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Sa Kaeo, and Prachinburi.

On 7 April 2023

North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Lopburi, Saraburi and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







On 8 April 2023

North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaengphet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram and including Bangkok and its vicinity.



East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

On 9 April 2023

North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima.







Central: Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram and including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.















