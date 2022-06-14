Operator of inter-provincial buses in Thailand will not increase fares despite oil price hike

The state- run Transport Co, operator of inter-provincial buses has announced it will not increase fares despite oil price hike.

Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, managing director of the Transport Co said the company has been affected by the increase in the price of diesel fuel but it has no policy to halt bus services and will not increase the fares as ordered by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to relieve burden on people.







Currently, it operates 18 routes to the Northeast and the East, 14 routes to the North and 15 routes to the South and will open 10 international routes on June 15.

After relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, the number of passengers has increased by about 30 per cent, he said.





Regarding reports that its concessionaires will halt the services as they cannot cope with rising diesel price, he said the survey on bus trips found that those buses run by the concessionaires still operate as normal and more bus trips are expected in July during long holidays. (TNA)

































