ONWR prepares for tackling floods

Bangkok – The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has prepared for tackling the potential flood crisis in the rainy season by setting up an operating center to monitor water situations nationwide and notify people in the case of emergencies.

When there is a severe situation at a national level with a wide impact, the center will be upgraded to an ad-hoc command center with the Prime Minister as the commander. In such an occurrence, units must report information to the ONWR every hour and authorities have to hold a meeting three times a day before sending information to the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Administration in order to provide assistance to the affected help people in a timely manner.