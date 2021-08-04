One month of Phuket Sandbox welcomes over 14,000 tourists, circulates at least 800 million baht

The Phuket Sandbox scheme, is celebrating its one month anniversary since launch day, generating income of 800 million Thai baht, by welcoming around 14,000 fully vaccinated tourists, and recording 300,000 hotel reservation nights.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), following the launch of the scheme on 1st July 2020, 14,055 tourists have arrived on the island in total, while 32 were found to be infected with the COVID virus.







Tourists have made reservations for 309,719 nights at hotels in total, including advanced bookings until September. 6,857 bookings have been made in advance for October to February 2022.

The top 5 nationalities arriving in Phuket by air, are Americans, Israelis, Thais, British, Germans and French via airlines such as Thai Airways, Emirates Airline, Singapore Airline and Ethihad.



Nevertheless, TAT says bookings had declined due to the severe pandemic situation in the country.

Previously, the Governor of Phuket had issued an order to forbid travel into the island by any means, from 11 pm to 4 am, except 12 fully vaccinated groups, including staff transporting medication and food. The order is currently in effect until 16th August, 2020.

Tourism Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says he’s confidence that Phuket Sandbox will continue to move forward. The proposal for booster doses of vaccine has been raised, as well as vaccines for minors aged 12-18 years old, with the Center for COVID-19 Situation’s Administration (CCSA) and with the Prime Minister.

Phuket ranks top in Thailand regarding vaccination. As of 2nd August, 2021, 75.3% of its population had received a 1st dose, while 59.2% have been fully vaccinated. (NNT)





























