Officials seek help to identify culprits in hazardous waste dumping in Ayutthaya

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has requested assistance from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) in identifying the culprits who illegally disposed of hazardous waste weighing 1,000 tonnes in Ayutthaya province.

According to the PCD, this is not the first time illegal waste disposal has taken place in the area, and local authorities suspect that the same company may be responsible for both incidents.







PCD Deputy Chief Pitthaya Pramotevoraphan said the most recent illegal dumping of hazardous waste was reported by residents in the Phachi district. In response, the PCD and local authorities launched an investigation, leading to the discovery of six large holes filled with hazardous waste on a privately owned 70 rai land.

Preliminary examinations of the dumped waste affirmed its hazardous nature due to its high acidity. The law mandates that individuals possessing such hazardous substances must hold the required permits to manage them. Moreover, local authorities have gathered samples from the nearby small canals linked to the Phachi River to test for any presence of toxic contamination.







Pitthaya suspects that the recent illegal dumping case could be connected to a previous incident where 4,000 tonnes of hazardous waste were found in a warehouse situated in the same district. During the previous case, police officers discovered trucks owned by a hazardous waste management company on the site. The company had rented the warehouse to store their industrial waste temporarily, but they did not possess the necessary permit. As a result, legal measures were taken against the company.

Pitthaya affirmed that efforts are underway by the PCD and local authorities to identify the individuals or entities responsible for the illegal disposal of hazardous waste and to establish measures to prevent any such incidents from happening in the future. (NNT)













