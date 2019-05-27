Officials help storm hit villagers

Bangkok – A low pressure system prevailing over the upper parts of Thailand has caused thunderstorms and strong winds in 23 provinces in the north and northeastern regions, causing damage to 3,503 houses, injuring seven people and killing one.

In Lampang, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation coordinated with the provincial hall, military units, local administrative organizations, and related agencies to provide initial assistance to affected villagers by distributing items for consumption, roof tiles and repair items, and making surveys of the damage as a reference for compensation to be offered according to the Ministry of Finance’s regulations.

In Sukhothai, the Provincial Governor Maitree Tritinanun, along with members of the Red Cross chapter, delivered essential items to disaster affected persons in Khiri Mat district, while the local administrative organization, village headmen, and the district office allocated repair tools and materials. Personnel from the Altruistic Heart Volunteers are helping repair houses following the widespread storm damage.