Official election results favor Pheu Thai party

Bangkok (AP) — The Election Commission on Tuesday officially endorsed results from the country’s March 24 general election, declaring that the Pheu Thai party topped the field by winning 136 constituencies.

The commission said the rival military-backed Palang Pracharath party ran second with 97 seats.

It is still unclear who will form the next government, as both of the top two competitors are seeking partners to achieve a parliamentary majority.

The Election Commission came under heavy criticism for releasing delayed and confusing preliminary vote totals, and has been accused of tilting in favor of the military.

There are 500 seats in the House of Representatives, and the committee endorsed 349 of the 350 won by direct vote. The remaining 150 so-called party list seats will be awarded based on a proportion of the overall nationwide vote derived from a complicated formula, and the commission must allocate them by Thursday. It has hedged on exactly how the formula will be applied, making it difficult to project the total allocation of seats in the lower house.

One constituency seat was left unendorsed after the Pheu Thai candidate who topped the vote was disqualified for breaking an election rule by donating money to a Buddhist monk during the campaign.

Deputy Election Commission Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee cautioned that the endorsements announced Tuesday could be withdrawn after investigations into more than 400 complaints are resolved.

When asked when the commission will finish investigating all cases, he said “we will try to investigate as fast as possible.” He said the commission has up to a year after election day to order new votes where candidates are disqualified. The commission’s critics fear it will disqualify mainly members of the Pheu Thai party and its would-be allies.