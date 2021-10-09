October in Thailand – the end of rainy season and the beginning of winter

This time of the year is called ‘the end of the rainy season and the beginning of winter’ because October is like a bridge between the rainy season and winter in Thailand. Definitely, the temperature of this month starts to drop in almost every region of the country and the Cool and cozy weather is returning. This is the great time to travel to the top of mountains to closely experience the sea of mist or head out to dive into a coral reef and immerse yourself in the beautiful sea.







In October, you can travel to every region in Thailand from the Northern mountains to the southern seas, starting from driving along natural routes with beautiful views of forests, mountains and the sea of mist at Doi Samer Dao – Doi Mae Chok – Doi Phu Kha – Mae Charim in Nan province. Then, we move down to a province in the Western region: Tak. In this province, you can travel through the jungle, admire the amazing beauty of Cave stalactites or refresh yourself at Mae Usu Cave – Pha Charoen waterfall – Thi Lo Su Waterfall – Khao Phra Bat – Bhumibol Dam. The Northeastern part of Thailand has many destinations for you to enjoy as well. You can experience the mountain atmosphere and local cultures at Phu Ruea – Chiang Khan – Dan Sai in Loei province.



If you fancy a trip to some beaches and seas in October, you can start planning it now because the monsoon season is ending, leaving the serene and beautiful Gulf of Thailand for you to explore. There’s a rich variety of Islands waiting for you in the Eastern sea, like Ko Kut Island – Ko Kham – Ko Kradat – Ko Chang– Ko Mak in Trat province, and the Southern sea, like the Mu Ko Similan national park in Phang Nga province, as well.







In addition to amazing tourist attractions all over the country, there are many traditions, festivals and cultures that can be seen and learned about in this month; for instance, around the end of the Buddhist Lent period, you can join the Bang Fai Phaya Nak or Naga Fireball Festival in Nong Khai province, a festival where you can see the fascinating sight of fireballs rising out of the Mekong River up to the sky, or you can attend the Tak Bat Devo Festival at Wat Sangkat Rattanakhiri in Uthai Thani province, a Buddhist festival that is greatly celebrated annually. Every year, a lot of tourists visit Uthai Thani to view the sight of more than 500 monks walking down from the summit of Khao Sakae Krang to receive alms from Buddhists. This unique ceremony can be seen only in Thailand.







In October, there’s another festival that can be called a highlight of this month, a festival filled with colours and horror: Halloween. Although the Halloween festival wasn’t originated in Thailand, various places are decorated with black and orange tones, pumpkins and other symbols that represent the festival.

Vegetarians will love October’s dishes thanks to this mid-season festival, theVegetarian Festival or “Thesakan Kin Che”. During this annual 10-day festival, people won’t eat meat and a number of restaurants all over the country also serve menus without meat. Moreover, some provinces celebrate this festival with a parade of gods and spectacular shows. One of the most famous provinces is Phuket. There’s also the Sat Thai and Kluai Khai Banana Festival in Kamphaeng Phet province where you can enjoy Shopping and eating a rich variety of well-known OTOP products.







This October is said to be a farewell to the rainy season and a welcome to the months of winter. There are many different Tourist Attractions to choose from and to visit throughout Thailand. Some places’ amazing beauty can only be seen during the bridge of two seasons like this month. If you’ve read until this sentence, it’s time to prepare your favourite backpack or suitcase and set out to gain a new memorable experience of October. (TAT)



























