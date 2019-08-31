OCPB seizes e-cigarettes illegally sold online

Bangkok – A special task force of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has announced the prosecution of an illegal online seller of e-cigarettes, and the seizing of millions of baht’s worth of property related to the case.

A Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, announced the confiscation of 10 million baht’s worth of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette liquid, after an investigation into online sales of these items, in live online broadcasts.

The OCPB and police officers arrested the suspects involved, and seized some 1,000 e-cigarettes of various shapes and sizes, some of which are smaller than a match box, posing concerns that young users may not even be aware some of the items are e-cigarettes, which are illegal in Thailand.

The PMO Minister said e-cigarettes are still being smuggled into Thailand along border areas, especially on the Thailand-Malaysia border. Related agencies are now ordered to be on high alert to prevent smuggling.

According to the OCPB’s Directive No. 9/2558, the sale or provision of a hookah, electronic hookah, e-cigarettes, and e-cigarette liquids are punishable by up to three years imprisonment, fines reaching 600,000 baht, or both.

The suspected sale of e-cigarettes can be reported to the OCPB Hotline 1166.