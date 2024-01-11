Number of Thai restaurants significantly increases globally

Chai Wacharonke, the Government Spokesperson, stated that the government has been consistently promoting the spread of Thai culinary culture. This promotion aims to increase the popularity of Thai food globally through culinary diplomacy.

The Global Thai Restaurant Company initiative has significantly increased the number of Thai restaurants worldwide from 5,500 to over 15,000, thereby enhancing the global appeal of Thai cuisine.







This strategy has led to Thai cuisine to become one of the most popular foods globally, often ranking high in international food surveys. For example, the “Tasteatlas Awards 2023/2024” recognized five Thai dishes among the top 100 in the world, including Pad Krapow, Khao Soi, Phanaeng Curry, Tom Kha Gai, and Massaman Curry, out of nearly 11,000 dishes.

Moreover, the Commerce Ministry”s policy aims to expand the Thai SELECT symbol to Thai restaurants abroad.







This symbol is a mark of quality for Thai restaurants and pre-packaged Thai food products offering authentic Thai flavors. As of October 2023, there were nearly 17,500 Thai restaurants worldwide, with the United States hosting the largest number, approximately 6,850, which was about 39% of Thai restaurants overseas. Globally, there are about 1,400 Thai SELECT certified restaurants across 70 countries. (NNT)





























