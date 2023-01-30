Numbeo announces Chiang Mai as safest city in Southeast Asian region

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that the website: numbeo.com, a crowd-sourced global database of perceived cost of living, property prices, and quality of life, ranks Chiang Mai province at 32nd in its Crime Index and Safety Index by City 2023. With this, the province becomes the safest city in the Southeast Asian region.







According to the Government Spokesperson, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged the ranking, and thanked all concerned agencies for their integrative effort in strictly keeping public safety which earns recognition from the international community and boosts the country’s reputation.

Numbeo announced its 1/2023 “Crime Index” and “Safety Index” which rank 416 cities across the globe. Chiang Mai is classified in the low range (20-40 points) of crime index, at 24.5, while the city’s safety index is as high as 75.5, making it the 32nd safest city in the world and the 1st in ASEAN. On the other hand, Bangkok ranks 170th among 416 world cities, and ASEAN’s 7th with the crime index of 40.5 and safety index of 59.5. According to Numbeo, the safest city is Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (crime index of 11.2 and safety index of 88.8), while the least safe city is Caracas, Venezuela (crime index of 83.6 and safety index of 16.4).







The Prime Minister is pleased with high ranking of Thailand’s cities/provinces in terms of safety, which reflects the Government’s fruitful commitment in managing and administering public safety to suppress crimes against life and properties for better quality of life of the Thai people and for boosting confidence of foreign travelers. (PRD)



























