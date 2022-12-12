Nong Khai Border Checkpoint joins ‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with the province of Nong Khai held the “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” event at Nong Khai Border Checkpoint, and welcomed some 300 arriving travellers during the event time.

The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations are being held today at seven key international a regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai. (TAT)











































