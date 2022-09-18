Nok Air to cease Yala’s Betong Airport flights service by end of October

Nok Air has announced its flights to and from Betong International Airport in Yala province will discontinue at the end of October.

According to Nok Air’s chief commercial officer, Teerapol Chotichanapibal, the airline will discontinue its Betong service once the second phase of cooperation between Nok Air and tour businesses to develop tourism in Betong finishes on October 28. He highlighted financial challenges in handling the Betong flight route, claiming that the airline will need its plane for other domestic flights during the winter.







Nok Air has been selling packages for direct flights to and from Betong in two phases, the first from April 29 to July 29 and the second from July 31 to October 28. Despite maintaining a load factor of more than 90%, the airline said it had incurred losses due to operational expenditures, particularly jet fuel costs.

Teerapol, on the other hand, mentioned the prospect of restarting direct flights to and from Betong in the future, provided certain conditions are met. (NNT)

































