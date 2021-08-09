No severe side-effects from Pfizer vaccine booster jabs among 57,000 Thai medical workers

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that more than 57,000 medical professionals, who had previously received two jabs of the Sinovac vaccine, were given a dose of Pfizer vaccine to boost their immunity between 4 – 7 August.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said the Ministry of Public Health has earmarked 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, from the 1.5 million doses donated by the United States. 446,000 doses have already been distributed to hospitals and field hospitals located in ’dark red’ provinces, while the rest will be distributed soon.







He added that the reason the DDC does not distribute all the doses at once is because the vaccine must be used within 31 days of being removed from its container, while some hospitals still have other vaccines in stock, which must be finished first.



The DDC reports no severe side-effects among over 57,000 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, other than muscle aches and low fever; although the United States’ CDC has recorded that the vaccine has caused myocarditis and pericarditis among some recipients, which are treatable by cardiologists. The vaccine’s severe side-effects are often found among those less than 30 years old and should show up within five days of vaccination. (NNT)























