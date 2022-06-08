No monkeypox cases detected in humans and animals Thailand

Officials have assured that they have yet to detect any monkeypox cases in Thailand, even among local animal populations.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, officials recently tested 25,000 out of 50,000 monkeys for monkeypox at various locations nationwide. Random tests were also performed on other primates and rodents imported from abroad, but results have so far all turned up negative.







Residents living near monkey habitats are nevertheless advised to keep their distance and avoid feeding the animals, as they can still transmit other diseases to humans.

The Department is working with the Livestock Department to screen imported animals for monkeypox, particularly those brought in by zoos and animal farms in 2021. Operators say they are fully cooperating because they recognize the gravity of the situation, with some even planning to postpone animal imports in order to comply with prevention and containment measures. (NNT)

































