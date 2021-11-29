No demolition of Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong railway terminus

The State Railway of Thailand has confirmed that the old Hua Lamphong railway terminus will not be demolished or closed.

SRT’s PR director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong provided the confirmation and said that Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered the SRT to organize public hearings on the future of Hua Lamphong.







The director said that Hua Lamphong would be commercially developed and was likely to generate 800 billion baht for the SRT in 30 years. The revenue would be enough for the state enterprise to solve its accumulated losses worth 150-160 billion baht, he said.



SRT set up SRT Asset Co to manage the development of all its land plots and would prevent the Hua Lamphong development project from affecting general people, Mr. Ekarat said. (TNA)







































