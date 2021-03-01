Newly formed Thai Airlines Association names inaugural President

The newly formed Thai Airlines Association has appointed Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, as its inaugural president.

Jointly established by seven founding members comprising Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet, the Board members joined the first meeting held last week to discuss guidelines and various measures to reduce the impact on airline members from the COVID-19 situation.







The Association is also developing the member’s proposals to the Thai government, including measures and guidelines for airlines to be better prepared to welcome foreign tourists back to Thailand.

These include a proposed vaccination against COVID-19 for frontline airline employees, which are considered the gateway in welcoming foreign tourists to the country.







It is also proposing the government to reconsider the vaccine passport policy in order to drive Thai tourism forward, while restoring trust from international tourists.

The main objectives of the Thai Airline Association, established on 25 January, 2021, are as follows:

-To develop airline services in Thailand in order to achieve sustainable standards and to strengthen the aviation industry in Thailand.

-Integrate development to promote and support government agencies for the development of aviation and tourism.

-Conduct or support a programme to produce of “knowledge packs” related to aviation and tourism, including joint research and development to enhance the aviation industry in Thailand.

-Promote, support and collaborate with other charitable organisations for public benefit.







List of the President of the Association, Vice Presidents of the Association, and Board of Directors:

President – Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways

Vice President – Ms. Charita Leelayudth, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Airways

Vice President – Mr. Aswin Yangkirativorn, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Lion Air

Vice President – Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet

Vice President – Mr. Nadda Buranasiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X

Vice President – Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia

Hostess – Ms. Sayada Benjakul, Corporate Affairs Director of Thai Vietjet

Treasurer – Mrs. Nednapang Teeravas, Chief Customer Service Officer of Thai Smile Airways

Registrar – Mr. Tul Midewan, Senior Vice President, Revenue Management of Nok Air

Foreign Affairs – Ms. Nuntaporn Komonsittivej, Head of Commercial of Thai Lion Air

Public Relations – Ms. Plernpis Kosolutasarn, Director – Marketing Activity and Tourism Associate of Bangkok Airways

Secretary – Mr. Krid Pattanasan, Head of Government Relations, Thai AirAsia











