Newest Chinese EVs lineup at ‘Thailand International Motor Expo’, IMPACT

The Thailand International Motor Expo, which kicked off on Thursday (1 Dec) at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, has drawn a number of Chinese automakers showcasing their latest electric vehicle (EV) models.

With new EV incentives being effective for over six months, Thailand’s EV market has seen a round of rapid development due to significant tax reductions and subsidies.







At this year’s expo, major international brands have taken EVs as their exhibit highlights, with nearly half of the pure EV models being Chinese brands.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) brought a total of seven models to the show, including three pure EV models, as well as best-selling vehicles such as the Haval H6 Hybrid, which was used as one of the official logistic vehicles for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November.







Elliot Zhang, President of GWM ASEAN and Thailand, told China’s official Xinhua news agency that GWM has launched five hybrid and pure EV models since establishing a plant in Thailand in late 2020, meeting diverse local needs such as different price spectrums.

He added that the company is devising battery and parts supporting strategy and planning to localize the production of pure EVs from 2024 onwards.

SAIC Thailand meanwhile brought nine models to the exhibition, including three pure EVs, with the MG4 being the first rear-wheel drive electric vehicle launched in the Southeast Asian market.







BYD, another Chinese EV maker which announced an investment in Thailand in September, introduced its first pure EV model ATTO 3 in the kingdom.

Hozon Auto, which is just entering Thailand this year, presented three pure EVs, including the NETA V, which went on sale in August and has received over 6,000 orders so far.

The annual motor expo, which runs through December 12, has attracted 35 carmakers and 17 motorcycle brands from more than 10 countries and regions. (NNT)









































