New tour launched to showcase hidden temples as part of ‘Unfolding Bangkok’ event

Authorities have launched a new tour of the capital’s hidden temples as part of the ‘Unfolding Bangkok’ event, which runs until December 25.

The Creative Economy Agency (CEA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau organized the event to boost Bangkok's tourism industry. Additional excursions under the themes "Greeting Benjakitti" and "Living Old Building" will be organized in 2023.







In the “Hidden Temples” tour series, tourists will be guided through the lesser-known temples of the city.

On Saturday (10 Dec), Deputy Bangkok Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, joined visitors at Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi and Wat Dusitdaram in Bangkok Noi. During the tour, visitors were guided through five temples on the Thon Buri side of the city with the assistance of the CEA, the Urban Ally center, and the Faculty of Architecture at Silpakorn University.







Sanon said the event will help promote local identity and stimulate the local economy, while also allowing participants to learn more about Buddhism, traditional cuisines and the way of life of local residents.

The first series of the tour, centering on Wat Intharam and Wat Chantaram-Wat Ratcha Khruet in the Talat Phlu region, was organized from November 12-20. The final tour, from Dec 17-25, will focus on Wat Phraya Siri Aisawan-Wat Suaansawan and Wat Kharuhabodi in Bang Yi Khan. (NNT)








































