New Thai-Laos bridge connecting NongKhai and Vientiane in analysis

The Ministry of Transport will propose the allocation of 140 million baht from the central fund for a feasibility and design study on the construction of a new bridge linking Thailand and Laos.

According to Transport Minister SaksayamChidchob, the bridge is part of the third phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project. The bridge will connect NongKhai and Vientiane, providing road and rail access between the two countries. The cost of building the bridge and a network of roads is estimated at about 4 billion baht, with Thailand and Laos splitting the costs and the issue to be thoroughly addressed by the joint Thai-Laos Committee.







The minister stressed the importance of completing the project before the second phase of the high-speed train project begins services in 2028.

The Department of Highways will be responsible for the design study, which is estimated to cost about 140 million baht. Director-General SarawutSongsiwilai said the department will propose the fund allocation to the ministry next week so it can be submitted to the Cabinet before the end of February. He added that the bridge study should be completed within one year of being approved.(NNT)



























