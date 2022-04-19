New six-lane road to facilitate domestic logistics within EEC – Rayong, Chonburi, Chachoengsao

The Bang Pu-Bang Pakong road linking Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao provinces is now fully operational.

The 28.75 km road was given a facelift, expanding its width from two lanes to six. The 2.1 billion baht construction project is expected to greatly facilitate domestic logistics, especially within the Eastern Economic Corridor encompassing Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao.



Several factories located along the road will also likely benefit from its expansion, as it provides an additional logistical route for delivering goods between Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok.

According to the Department of Highways, the project was deemed necessary due to the route seeing increased traffic in recent years.







The expanded route also aligns with government efforts to make Thailand the logistics hub of ASEAN, while reducing travel costs and time as well as improving safety for motorists. It is also expected to help alleviate traffic jams, particularly during long holidays.

The Department of Highways said it hopes the newly renovated road will greatly improve the quality of life for residents in the Eastern region. (NNT)

































