New point deduction system implemented for violators of traffic rules in Thailand

A new point deduction system has been implemented for violators of traffic rules. Motorists are each allocated 12 points per year regardless of how many driver’s licenses they hold. The move aims to reduce overall road accidents.

20 types of offenses form the criteria for point reduction, with each type entailing a deduction of 1 to 4 points.







Single-point offenses include speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or helmet in the case of motorcyclists, not stopping for pedestrians at crosswalks, using a phone while driving, driving on the footpath, and failing to make way for emergency vehicles. 2-point offenses include running a red light, driving against traffic directions, and driving while having a suspended license. Examples of 3-point offenses include hit-and-runs and driving when physically unfit. 4-point deductions may be issued for drunk driving, driving under the influence of narcotics, and road racing.

Failure to pay a traffic fine in time also entails a 1-point deduction.







Drivers whose points are reduced to zero will have their license suspended for 90 days, with police issuing a letter informing them of the suspension. Violating this suspension will incur a maximum penalty of 3 months in prison, a 10,000 baht fine, or a combination of both. Being suspended 3 times within 3 years may result in a suspension period lasting more than 90 days. A fourth suspension notice may result in the driver’s license being revoked.







Points are replenished automatically one year after the date of the last offense. In cases where points have reached zero, point restoration is only possible after the license suspension period ends and only up to 8 points. Those whose points drop to fewer than 6 may request participation in a training session held by the Department of Land Transport in order to recover points. Training is limited to twice per year. (NNT)

































