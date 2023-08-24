New PM Srettha meets with caretaker PM

Srettha Thavisin, the new Prime Minister on Thursday met with Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha, the current caretaker Prime Minister at Government House to seek advice before formally assuming the position.

Gen Prayuth currently continues his role as the prime minister and minister of defense. This meeting comes after Srettha received the royal command, appointing him as the 30th Prime Minister.







It is reported that today’s meeting was a personal introduction and a request for advice before formally taking office.

Asked about whether Gen Prayuth would invite the incoming prime minister for discussion before the handover of duties, he said he would wait and see the situation first while extending congratulations to Mr. Srettha. (TNA)







































