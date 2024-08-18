New PM firmly dismisses rumors of ‘Digital Wallet’ policy cancellation by her father

Following her appointment as Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the media, firmly dismissing rumors that her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had ordered the cancellation of the party’s flagship “Digital Wallet” policy. She emphasized that while her father offers advice based on his experience, he does not influence her decisions. Paetongtarn reiterated her commitment to driving the policy forward but noted that any implementation must align with the country’s current economic situation and legal frameworks.

She acknowledged that the Digital Wallet project was initially crafted after thorough research and served as a major campaign promise. However, due to significant changes in the global and local economy over the past year, the policy will need to be carefully reconsidered and adapted. “The intention to launch the Digital Wallet remains, but we must study and gather more opinions to ensure it aligns with the financial and economic disciplines,” Paetongtarn said.







When asked about her father’s role in politics moving forward, Paetongtarn rejected allegations of interference, asserting that while the family may consult with one another, she remains independent in her role as Prime Minister. She clarified that Thaksin, though respected for his contributions to the country, has no interest in holding a political position and that his advice is given only when requested. “We have our own ideas, and I will ensure that any consultation from him is done within the boundaries of the law,” she remarked.

Regarding claims that Thaksin had allegedly opposed the inclusion of anyone with the surname “Wongsuwan” in her Cabinet, Paetongtarn firmly denied ever hearing such statements from her father. She also dismissed critics who questioned her qualifications, stating that she is committed to working with all political parties and former leaders to tackle the nation’s challenges. “I may lack years of experience, but I am determined to lead effectively with the support of experienced individuals,” she declared.







When asked if she feared facing legal challenges similar to those that her father and aunt encountered, Paetongtarn admitted that no one wants to be in such a position. However, she emphasized her focus on executing her duties properly and lawfully. “No one wants to end up like my father or aunt, and they don’t want me to either. My goal is to fulfill my responsibilities correctly and aim for the best outcomes.”

On the subject of Thaksin’s royal pardon coinciding with her appointment as Prime Minister, Paetongtarn expressed deep gratitude for the royal clemency bestowed upon her father. She described it as the highest honor for her and her family.

As Paetongtarn concluded her remarks, she displayed a moment of camaraderie with her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, sharing a smile and a fist bump. While asked if the gesture symbolized readiness for challenges ahead, Srettha simply laughed and refrained from answering.









When asked by reporters whether the Cabinet lineup would be finalized within the week, Paetongtarn did not provide a clear response, choosing instead to decline further interviews. She then invited members of the press for a group selfie. As she left, the Prime Minister took time to pose for photos with supporters, receiving congratulatory flowers along the way.

As she left the building, she posed for selfies with her supporters and accepted well-wishing bouquets. When asked by reporters where she would carry out her duties, Paetongtarn said she was unsure but would provide official updates soon. Her team later clarified that on August 19, Paetongtarn would hold a small internal meeting at Shinawatra Building 3, with further official announcements to follow as necessary. (TNA)























































