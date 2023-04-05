New EEC Secretary-General hopes to raise 2.2 trillion baht in investments by 2027

The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee has welcomed its new secretary general, Mr. Chula Sukmanop. The new committee head said he was hoping to raise 2.2 trillion baht in investments in the EEC area by the year 2027.

The EEC area covers Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao provinces. Mr. Chula said the campaign to boost investments in the EEC will offer special benefits in terms of land usage, workforce, streamlined regulations, and additional benefits.







The new EEC secretary-general aims to better categorize the 12 S-Curve industries in his first 3 months in office. The new categories will be prioritized based on the needs of investors, in order to improve convenience.

The new categories for the 12 S-Curve industries will include modern automotive, smart electronics, agriculture and biotech, food processing, higher-income tourism, and health tourism.







The ECC policy committee will be working together with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and other related agencies to mutually plan roadshow events abroad. These roadshows will be focused initially on the Asian markets.

Mr. Chula added that private investments in infrastructure projects should begin this year, including the high-speed rail airport connector project, and the development of U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City. (NNT)















