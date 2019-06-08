New cabinet expected this month

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, said the newly elected prime minister has full authority to perform his duties but should wait until there is a Royal endorsement and the government’s policies are announced.

Wissanu said parliament will submit the name of newly elected Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister for Royal endorsement, and after receiving approval the PM will discuss cabinet-seat allocation with the different political parties and form a new government. The Secretariat of the Cabinet will look into the qualifications and other criteria, before the prime minister and his cabinet can attend the swearing-in ceremony. After the ceremony, the government’s policies will be announced within 15 days at a meeting of the House of Representatives.

Wissanu said the current government still has important tasks to attend to, one of them being the upcoming ASEAN Summit, which will be held on June 22 and 23. Bilateral talks and cooperation between Thailand and other countries should not be disrupted as the newly elected prime minister is also the current premier and there is policy continuity. If the swearing-in and policy announcements are carried out before June 22, the new administration can take office and oversee the ASEAN Summit. However, it would be more appropriate for the current government to handle the issue.