NBTC’s 5G auction brings in 20 billion baht in revenue

Bangkok – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has brought in 20 billion baht in revenue following the sale of three slots on the 700-megahertz 5G spectrum to three major mobile operators on Wednesday.

The three operators: Advanced Info Service (AIS), Total Access Communication (DTAC), and True Move, submitted applications with the NBTC to buy the licences, each valued at 17.58 billion baht and valid for 15 years starting October 1 next year. The buyers have agreed to pay under a 10-year installment plan.

NBTC Secretary-General, Takorn Tantasith, said the sales amounted to 56 billion baht in total. Of that amount, 36 billion baht will be used to compensate digital TV operators who are ceasing operations, and the remaining 20 billion baht will be transferred into the government’s coffers.

Takorn said the regulator will auction the 2600MHz together with the 26-gigahertz and 28GHz licences through a multi-band auction by the start of next year to improve 5G service.