National Day of Persons with Disabilities event to take place on Saturday in Bangkok

An event celebrating this year’s National Day of Persons with Disabilities will be held on Saturday (19 Nov) in Bangkok. The general public is invited to help support people with disabilities by purchasing symbolic Kaew Galya flowers and handicrafts made by disabled persons at this event.

The theme for this year’s event will reflect the appreciation of those with disabilities celebrating the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.







His Majesty the King has graciously bestowed a lunch for persons with disabilities and the general public participating in this event.

Pol Lt Manas Monuch, head of the organizing team, revealed that the event will feature several activities from participating government agencies and private firms to exemplify the potential of people with disabilities.

The event will also feature an exhibition on innovations on disability prevention and rehabilitation, showcases on the skills and capabilities of the disabled, occupational workshops, one-stop government services, and a job fair.







Additionally, there will be a marketplace for handicrafts made by people with disabilities and musical performances by the official bands of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Police.

The general public is invited to purchase the symbolic Kaew Galya flowers to celebrate the occasion. Proceeds from the sales will go to the Kaew Galya Flower Foundation, which supports the occupational development of persons with disabilities nationwide. An event celebrating this year’s National Day of Persons with Disabilities will be held on Saturday (19 Nov) in Bangkok. The general public is invited to help support people with disabilities by purchasing symbolic Kaew Galya flowers and handicrafts made by disabled persons at this event.







The theme for this year’s event will reflect the appreciation of those with disabilities celebrating the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

His Majesty the King has graciously bestowed a lunch for persons with disabilities and the general public participating in this event.

Pol Lt Manas Monuch, head of the organizing team, revealed that the event will feature several activities from participating government agencies and private firms to exemplify the potential of people with disabilities.

The event will also feature an exhibition on innovations on disability prevention and rehabilitation, showcases on the skills and capabilities of the disabled, occupational workshops, one-stop government services, and a job fair.







Additionally, there will be a marketplace for handicrafts made by people with disabilities and musical performances by the official bands of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Police.

The general public is invited to purchase the symbolic Kaew Galya flowers to celebrate the occasion. Proceeds from the sales will go to the Kaew Galya Flower Foundation, which supports the occupational development of persons with disabilities nationwide. (NNT)

































