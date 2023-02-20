Nan’s Hok Peng Festival 2023 celebrated throughout the Year of the Rabbit

This year’s “Hok Peng Festival to Worship Phra That Chao Phu Phiang Chae Haeng” is scheduled to take place at Wat Phra That Chae Haeng, Phu Phiang district, Nan province from 28 February to 6 March, announced the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Wat Phra That Chae Haeng is considered the most sacred temple in Nan province and the centre of the local faith. The worship event is held annually on ‘Hok Peng’ (the full moon of the sixth Northern Thai lunar month), which this year falls on 6 March.







Built in the Era of Chao Phraya Kan Mueang (the ruler of Nan from 1323-1395), the bell-shaped Chedi of Phra That Chae Haeng enshrines the relics of Lord Buddha’s hair and the wrist of left hand. This year marks 670 years of the Phra That, which is also the Phra That of the Year of the Rabbit.

During the week-long Hok Peng Festival, visitors are invited to participate in a wide range of Buddhist activities, including worship ceremonies, merit-making and blessing rituals, and paying homage to monks.









The festival also features an ancient-style market and shopping street selling local food and handicrafts, and highlights Nan’s distinctive traditions including folk performances, cultural processions, and competitions for processions, traditional drum performances, and lantern decorations.

To commemorate this auspicious occasion of the Phra That of the Year of the Rabbit, a line-up of Buddhist ceremonies and community tourism activities are on offer throughout this year.







Visitors are invited to join any or all of the 3 specially-created tourism routes to pay homage to Nan’s sacred Buddhist objects, namely: 4 revered Buddhist monks, 5 gods, and 9 Phra That. Or they can choose to join an activity to pay homage to 9 sacred objects within Wat Phra That Chae Haeng.

A cycling activity in Nan town is also being promoted to encourage visitors to visit Nan’s attractions by bicycle and be a part of the low-carbon tourism effort.

Workshops on local wisdoms are also available year-round, including those on making local fabric, food, handicrafts, weaving, and Muay Thai.



For visitors who were born in the Year of the Rabbit, over 100 establishments in Nan, including accommodation, restaurants, cafés, silverware shops, and local fabric shops are offering up to 50% discount.

For more information, contact TAT Nan Office by calling +66 (0) 54 711 217-8, follow the Facebook Fanpage: TAT NAN, or message to [email protected]: tat.nan.



























