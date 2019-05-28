Nan holds Thailand-Laos forest planting activity

Bangkok – Thung Chang district in Nan province has held an ASEAN forest planting activity as part of the campaign to promote security and strength in villages along the Thailand-Laos border, enhancing both countries’ relations.

Officials from Thailand and Laos traveled to the area in Nan province to oversee the forest planting event as part of a campaign between Ban Huai Sa Taeng village in Thailand and Ban Don Jai in the Sainyabuli province of Laos, with the aim to allow people from both villages to mutually benefit from the forest, and enhance the relations and unity between villagers.

Sporting events also took place involving people from both villages to encourage unity and allowing for the exchange of customs and culture from both countries.