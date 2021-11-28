Myanmar visit was for humanitarian aids, says Thai Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told the House of Representatives on Thursday that his recent visit to Myanmar was to provide humanitarian aids.

The minister said he went to Myanmar with 15 tonnes of medical supplies donated by UNICEF, WHO, the Mae Fa Luang Foundation, and more. Myanmar is among many other countries in ASEAN that Thailand has provided help and support to.







His explanation was given in response to an inquiry from an opposition MP who claimed Mr. Don’s action could have been interpreted as Thailand’s acceptance of the legitimacy of the Myanmar military government.



Minister Don also turned down speculation that Thailand was not invited to the Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States because of his Myanmar visit, adding further that “Not being invited is usual. Sometimes, we were glad to not be invited. Invitation, in many cases, can be a double-edged sword. Not being invited is something we have to be upset about.” (NNT)



























