Myanmar bans 5 Thai drink products

Myanmar has imposed a ban on imports of five Thai drinking products sent by land from Thailand, but will allow imports of these products by sea.

Starting from Saturday, the ban applies to soft drinks, fruit juices, ready-to-drink coffee, condensed sweetened milk and fresh milk sent by land. However, these products can be exported via ship to Myanmar, which means higher export costs for Thai businesses.



Myanmar’s Trade Department sent a letter concerning the ban to Myawadee customs office, opposite Tak’s Mae Sot district via the local coordination committee. The reason for the ban is not clearly known.







The move comes after a substantial increase in drink exports to Myanmar earlier this year. According to the Commerce Ministry, the value of exports of drinks to Myanmar increased by 10% to 2 billion baht. (NNT)



