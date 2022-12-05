Musical performances, traditional dances, and authentic Thai cuisine featured in Pakistan

Musical performances, traditional dance routines and authentic Thai cuisine were featured over the weekend as the Marriott Hotel collaborated with the Royal Embassy of Thailand in Pakistan for a one-day Thai food festival.

The festival presented an exciting menu of various selections, spicy steamed fish with lemon topped with seafood sauce, and hot red chicken curry with coconut milk and exotic eggplants.





The culinary experience was prepared by Marriott’s Executive Thai Chef Thaiwichai and live performances by a professional cultural troupe from Thailand.

Chef Thaiwichai has culinary experience of over 25 years and heads the kitchen of The Royal Elephant, the only restaurant in Pakistan that has been awarded the Thai Select Premium Certificate by the Thai Ministry of Commerce.







Thai Ambassador to Pakistan Chakkrid Krachaiwong, said, “The Royal Thai Embassy is very pleased to work with Islamabad Marriott Hotel to present authentic Thai cuisine to Pakistani guests,” adding that “Thai food is a wonder in itself and will surprise you on multiple fronts.”

He further noted that “Thailand is famous for its excellence in food, wonderful cultural heritage and amazing performances. (NNT)

































