‘Muay Thai and Muay Korat’ boxing courses at Chor Chana Muay Thai Boxing Camp July 14-16

SPECIAL ACTIVITY: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Chor Chana Muay Thai Boxing Camp have launched ‘Muay Thai and Muay Korat’ boxing courses taught by boxing masters.
Fee: 1,500 baht/person
Free training: 20 persons/day
Applications open until 15 July 2023. Limited places available.
To apply, click https://forms.gle/gV6QXsmkcoBKqSDp6
More information: https://www.facebook.com/100068215362034/posts/606997808250726/?mibextid=aE13LE
One-day course (10.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.)
No. of students: 30/day
Schedule
10.00 – 12.00 hrs. : Muay Thai basic (Standing / Pacing / Flying fists, foot, knees, elbows / Defense)
Boxing masters : Khru Kongphop Duangpimai / Khru Thapakorn Nokchaiyaphum
12.00 – 13.00 hrs. : Break
13.00 – 15.00 hrs. : Muay Korat (Khun Phra Hem Samaharn Shool)
- Boxing guards, moving forward, moving backward techniques
- 5 stances and techniques (The Jap / The cross / The uppercut / The rear hook / Downward elbow)
- Moving techniques
- Defensive techniques (Kicking / Defensive technique for Look Te Fak Kicking 1 / Look Te Fak Kicking 1 / Exchanging kicks)
- Important techniques (Talob Nok Bon Weha (Catching flying birds) / Ling Plew (Moving monkey) /
Kumphakan Hak Hok (Demon breaks spear) / Hanuman Tawai Waen (Monkey presents ring) / Noo Tai Rao (Mouse on string) / Tassamala / Lom Ploy Ai (Embarrassing fall) (TAT)