‘Muay Thai and Muay Korat’ boxing courses at Chor Chana Muay Thai Boxing Camp July 14-16

SPECIAL ACTIVITY: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Chor Chana Muay Thai Boxing Camp have launched ‘Muay Thai and Muay Korat’ boxing courses taught by boxing masters.

Fee: 1,500 baht/person

Free training: 20 persons/day

Applications open until 15 July 2023. Limited places available.







To apply, click https://forms.gle/gV6QXsmkcoBKqSDp6

More information: https://www.facebook.com/100068215362034/posts/606997808250726/?mibextid=aE13LE

One-day course (10.00 hrs. – 15.00 hrs.)

No. of students: 30/day

Schedule

10.00 – 12.00 hrs. : Muay Thai basic (Standing / Pacing / Flying fists, foot, knees, elbows / Defense)







Boxing masters : Khru Kongphop Duangpimai / Khru Thapakorn Nokchaiyaphum

12.00 – 13.00 hrs. : Break

13.00 – 15.00 hrs. : Muay Korat (Khun Phra Hem Samaharn Shool)

Boxing guards, moving forward, moving backward techniques 5 stances and techniques (The Jap / The cross / The uppercut / The rear hook / Downward elbow) Moving techniques Defensive techniques (Kicking / Defensive technique for Look Te Fak Kicking 1 / Look Te Fak Kicking 1 / Exchanging kicks)

Important techniques (Talob Nok Bon Weha (Catching flying birds) / Ling Plew (Moving monkey) /

Kumphakan Hak Hok (Demon breaks spear) / Hanuman Tawai Waen (Monkey presents ring) / Noo Tai Rao (Mouse on string) / Tassamala / Lom Ploy Ai (Embarrassing fall) (TAT)

















