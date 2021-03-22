Most Thais worry about unemployment during Covid-19 outbreak

A survey by Suan Dusit Poll on 1,155 people nationwide from March 5-18 has pointed out that the majority of respondents are worried about rising unemployment during the COVID-19 outbreak.



About 66% of respondents said the rise in unemployment had caused stress, 62% said it was the result of a long economic downturn, and 60% said it had sparked more crimes.







Regarding the COVID-19 outbreak had affected their financial situation, 47% said their savings had decreased; while 39% had to spend more on healthcare.













