Most Thais use internet to find medical advice, medical services

A recent survey shows that most Thai people use the internet to seek medical advice and medical services, and that the majority of internet users are government officials.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has disclosed the results of a survey on internet usage among Thai people, saying each person uses the internet at an average of 7 hours and 4 minutes daily. The survey found that Bangkokians use internet 10 hours and 5 minutes per day, while government officials use it 11 hours and 37 minutes per day on average.







ETDA Executive Director Chaichana Mitrpant said the high internet usage among government officials reflects their readiness to work electronically.

The survey also found that medical consultation and medical services are the biggest use case among the Thai population, followed by day-to-day communications, video and music streaming, live commercial streaming, and financial transactions.

Live commercial streaming made the top 5 list despite being part of the survey for the first time this year. (NNT)

































