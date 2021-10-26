Most Thais still concerned about November 1 reopening to international travelers

A survey by the Department of Health has found that Thais are worried about the November 1 reopening to international travelers, and wanted to see more effective prevention of illegal border crossings.

Results from the Department of Health’s Anamai Poll points to 94% of the public having some concerns about Thailand’s reopening to foreign tourists on November 1. Only 28% of respondents expressed confidence in the country’s disease prevention capability. 72% of respondents said they wanted to see measures that give rise to confidence about safety after reopening, especially the acceleration of vaccine administration so that each province achieves a 70% coverage.







60% of survey takers proposed more stringent measures to prevent illegal entry along the border, while 50% expressed the view that follow-up and supervision over disease control measures implemented by venues and individuals should be strictly carried out.

Department of Health Director-General Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai asserted that all venues must work to improve tourists’ confidence in safety, by rigorously observing public health measures. Staff at various establishments should be vaccinated or receive an ATK test every 7-14 days, and make use of the Thai Save Thai online risk evaluation service. Anyone determined by the service to be at risk should undertake an ATK test immediately.



Dr. Suwannachai said venues will be evaluated under the ‘Thai Stop COVID Plus’ criteria and the passing certificate should be put up at an easily visible spot in each venue so visitors and officials can scan its QR code. The director-general added that venues that comply with SHA Plus requirements will have adequate ventilation and allocate at least four square meters of space per one customer. Touched surfaces will also be cleaned frequently. (NNT)



























