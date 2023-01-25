More police officer involved in escort service for Chinese tourist from airport to hotel in Pattaya

Another tourist police officer is found being involved in offering police escort service for a Chinese tourist from Suvarnabhumi Airport to her hotel in Pattaya, said Pol Maj Gen Atchayon kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police.

Earlier, three police officers, involving the case face disciplinary actions and the investigation is under way for additional offences.







The investigation found that a police senior sergeant major contacted the trio to provide the police escort service to the Chinese tourist after he received the job offer from a tour operator, whom he met at an event in November.

To arrange the service, he contacted the tourist police captain to pick up the tourist when she arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport and ushered her to receive the luggage and to go through a special immigration lane.







The police senior sergeant major had two traffic police sergeants to escort the tourist from the airport in a motorcade, led by a motorcycle, modified to be similar to the police vehicle.

The two traffic policemen were charged for violating the Land Traffic Act and the Official Symbols Act as they used private vehicles attached with sirens and logos of Royal Thai Police without permission.







The fact-finding committee will question the tour operator and the Chinese tourist, who claimed in the viral clipthat she paid thousands of baht for the escort service from the airport.

The investigation is being conducted to verify her claim and to find out how long these policemen officers offer escort service to individual tourists and whether there are more officers involved in the unauthorized service. (TNA)

































