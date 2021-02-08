More migrants at Thai-Myanmar border town ‘Mae Sot markets’ are COVID-19 positive

BANGKOK – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among migrant vendors at two wet markets in Mae Sot district of Tak province.

The infected migrants were found as disease control officials were conducting active case finding in the district bordering Myanmar. The 14 people were among 2,246 people who worked at two wet markets in the center of Mae Sot and received their second tests.







The 14 new cases were admitted to Maesot General Hospital. Fifty other people who were in close contact with them were quarantined for 14 days. Other people close to the newly confirmed cases would be tested. They lived in migrants’ packed communities.

Both wet markets opened as usual. There were lots of customers and many migrant vendors did not wear a face mask. All schools in Mae Sot municipality were ordered to extend their closure for five days. (TNA)











